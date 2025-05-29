Assessing the Risk and Potential of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a -13.33% decrease in the past week, with a -11.80% drop in the past month, and a 7.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.62% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPV on May 29, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 14.04. However, the company has seen a -13.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that SUPV’s retail loan growth and digital transformation are impressive, but Q1 2025 exposed severe profitability and capital headwinds from Argentina’s volatile macro environment. Net interest margin compression, rising credit risk, and shrinking capital buffers outweigh the bank’s operational improvements and projected earnings growth. Despite a seemingly undervalued stock and strong long-term potential, recent central bank intervention and macro risks threaten near-term returns and stability.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SUPV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SUPV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SUPV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SUPV, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

SUPV Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPV starting from Jacques Patrick Supervielle, who proposed sale 5,615 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Aug 16 ’24. After this action, Jacques Patrick Supervielle now owns shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR, valued at $40,203 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 23.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.