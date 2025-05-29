Assessing the Risk and Potential of Franklin Wireless Corp’s (FKWL) Stock

In the past week, FKWL stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly decline of -13.48% and a quarterly plunge of -37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Franklin Wireless Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for FKWL’s stock, with a -10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ: FKWL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FKWL is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FKWL is 8.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FKWL’s average trading volume was 35.02K shares.

FKWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ: FKWL) has jumped by 5.91 compared to previous close of 4.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that FKWL posts strong Q3 sales growth and narrower y/y loss. The stock drops 10% as investors weigh margins, costs and the new joint venture strategy.

FKWL Trading at -13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FKWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FKWL rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Franklin Wireless Corp saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FKWL starting from Kim OC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Kim OC now owns 1,096,695 shares of Franklin Wireless Corp, valued at $746,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FKWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Wireless Corp stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -4.62, with -3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.