Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) has decreased by -3.89 when compared to last closing price of 6.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual B.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASPN is 80.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ASPN was 1.98M shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stock saw an increase of 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.26% and a quarterly increase of -13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.45% for ASPN’s stock, with a -55.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

ASPN Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc saw -45.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Young Donald R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Young Donald R now owns 550,856 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc, valued at $107,000 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald R, the President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels Inc, sale 63,355 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’24, which means that Young Donald R is holding 483,640 shares at $1,902,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.52. Equity return is now at value -70.97, with -45.66 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 51.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.