Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARWR is 115.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.85M shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has soared by 1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 15.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vincent Anzalone – Vice President of Investor Relations for Arrowhead Christopher Anzalone – President & CEO Bruce Given – Interim Chief Medical Scientist Andy Davis – SVP & Head of Global Cardio/Metabolic Franchise James Hamilton – Chief Discovery & Translational Medicine Ken Myszkowski – Outgoing CFO Daniel Apel – Incoming CFO Conference Call Participants Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Jason Gerberry – Bank of America Jasmine Fels – UBS Patrick Trucchio – H.C. Wainwright & Company Luca Issi – RBC Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Mike Ulz – Morgan Stanley Mayank Mamtani – B.

ARWR’s Market Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) has experienced a -4.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.09% rise in the past month, and a -19.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.30% for ARWR’s stock, with a -16.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on June 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARWR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +15.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Anzalone Christopher Richard, who sale 50,800 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Apr 11 ’25. After this action, Anzalone Christopher Richard now owns 3,921,255 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $583,692 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $10.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10 ’25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,972,055 shares at $543,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -24.67, with -11.39 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -561.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.