ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR): A Technical Analysis

ARR has 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARR is 81.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARR on May 29, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

ARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) has jumped by 0.44 compared to previous close of 16.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Despite unpredictable interest rates, ARR.PR.C offers a compelling yield advantage over Treasuries, currently yielding 8.56%, about 400bp above the 10Y Treasury. ARR’s strong capital cushion and management’s satisfaction with the fixed coupon make a near-term call of ARR.PR.C unlikely, supporting long-term income stability. Our fixed-income strategy, focused on discounted preferred equities like ARR.PR.C continues to outperform long-term bonds, even as rate predictions prove unreliable.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR’s stock has fallen by -3.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.71% and a quarterly drop of -15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for ARR’s stock, with a -13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

ARR Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from Hain Robert C, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.07 back on Jan 13 ’25. After this action, Hain Robert C now owns 6,793 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $45,178 using the latest closing price.

PAPERIN STEWART J, the Director of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, sale 24,852 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that PAPERIN STEWART J is holding 363 shares at $466,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.11, with -0.01 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 509.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.