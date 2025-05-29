Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBP is 137.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBP on May 29, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 3.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Here is how Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) and Crown Holdings (CCK) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP’s stock has fallen by -0.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.66% and a quarterly rise of 34.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for AMBP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.35 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $3.10. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMBP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at 19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -69.06, with 0.08 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -17.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 629.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.