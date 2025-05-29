ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is above average at 18.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MT is 768.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MT on May 29, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.39 in comparison to its previous close of 30.60, however, the company has experienced a -1.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that ArcelorMittal MT remains dedicated to reducing carbon emissions from its operations in France, working closely with the country’s government, whose strong support has been crucial in protecting the steel industry both in France and across Europe. The European steel sector has been experiencing its most severe downturn since the 2009 financial crisis, prompting ArcelorMittal to postpone some of its decarbonization initiatives in Europe.

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has fallen by -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.96% and a quarterly rise of 7.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for ArcelorMittal The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for MT’s stock, with a 16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31.70 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MT Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.61. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ArcelorMittal (MT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.