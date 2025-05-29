Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.50 in comparison to its previous close of 4.92, however, the company has experienced a -25.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) (“Aptevo” or the “Company”), today announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective on May 23, 2025, at 5:01 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APVO is at 5.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APVO is 0.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.33% of that float. The average trading volume for APVO on May 29, 2025 was 263.52K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has seen a -25.78% decrease in the past week, with a -62.42% drop in the past month, and a -93.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for APVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.94% for APVO’s stock, with a -96.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APVO

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APVO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2017.

APVO Trading at -75.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -59.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -25.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -94.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

The total capital return value is set at -8.17. Equity return is now at value -1023.93, with -182.54 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.