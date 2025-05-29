Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for APDN is also noteworthy at 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APDN is 6.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.27% of that float. The average trading volume of APDN on May 29, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

APDN) stock’s latest price update

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -26.65 in relation to its previous close of 0.52. However, the company has experienced a -34.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m.

APDN’s Market Performance

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has seen a -34.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.86% decline in the past month and a -94.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for APDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.21% for APDN’s stock, with a -97.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APDN reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for APDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to APDN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APDN Trading at -65.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -57.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -34.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7186. In addition, Applied Dna Sciences Inc saw -96.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Dna Sciences Inc stands at -8.25. The total capital return value is set at -1.17. Equity return is now at value -141.39, with -66.28 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.