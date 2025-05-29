Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is above average at 14.86x. The 36-month beta value for APLE is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APLE is 221.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on May 29, 2025 was 3.09M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has surged by 0.08 when compared to previous closing price of 11.78, but the company has seen a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Apple Hospitality REIT’s diversified, high-quality hotel portfolio and strong brand affiliations provide stable cash flows and resilience in a challenging macro environment. The balance sheet is healthy, with manageable debt and staggered maturities, though refinancing risk exists for 2027–2028 if rates remain high. Dividend yield is attractive and well-covered by FFO, with a low payout ratio and valuation at a discount to sector peers.

APLE’s Market Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a -0.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.26% decline in the past month and a -18.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for APLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for APLE’s stock, with a -17.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

APLE Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 2,100 shares at the price of $11.72 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 362,644 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $24,612 using the latest closing price.

Labrecque Rachel, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Labrecque Rachel is holding 234,933 shares at $11,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.84, with 3.83 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 483.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.1.

Conclusion

In summary, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.