Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.25relation to previous closing price of 133.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-23 that Torsten Slok, Apollo Global Management chief economist, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss how tariffs could impact inflation and rates, macro outlooks, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 23.23x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APO is 402.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on May 29, 2025 was 4.43M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has seen a -5.59% decrease for the week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month and a -10.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for Apollo Global Management Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $173 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

APO Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.38. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw -20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from RICHARDS PAULINE, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $141.95 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, RICHARDS PAULINE now owns 86,404 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $78,071 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $132.57 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 373,164 shares at $530,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 21.17, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.