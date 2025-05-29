Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Stock Showcases 3.58% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has gone up by 0.11% for the week, with a 10.69% rise in the past month and a 15.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.34% for AM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for AM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AM is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AM is 333.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on May 29, 2025 was 3.61M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.68 in comparison to its previous close of 18.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Gary, Indiana’s decline mirrors the Midwest’s industrial collapse, with abandoned factories and rising poverty. Offshoring and job losses fueled economic divides and political change. Re-shoring U.S. manufacturing faces hurdles like labor shortages, but tariffs and global risks are driving long-term opportunities in infrastructure and logistics. My stock picks target construction, energy, and transport sectors poised to benefit from America’s industrial revival, offering steady growth potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 12th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AM, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

AM Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from BROOKS J KLIMLEY, who proposed sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.88 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, BROOKS J KLIMLEY now owns shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $94,400 using the latest closing price.

MCARDLE JANINE J, the Director of Antero Midstream Corp, purchase 1,174 shares at $15.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that MCARDLE JANINE J is holding 68,320 shares at $17,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corp stands at 0.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 19.71, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corp (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 966.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.