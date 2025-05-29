Ansys Inc (ANSS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) is 48.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANSS is 87.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On May 29, 2025, ANSS’s average trading volume was 609.46K shares.

ANSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) has plunged by -5.26 when compared to previous closing price of 348.23, but the company has seen a -4.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-05-28 that The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it will require two software companies —Synopsys and Ansys — to divest certain assets to resolve antitrust concerns surrounding their $35 billion merger.

ANSS’s Market Performance

Ansys Inc (ANSS) has experienced a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month, and a -0.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for ANSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for ANSS’s stock, with a 0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $295 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANSS reach a price target of $295, previously predicting the price at $281. The rating they have provided for ANSS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ANSS, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

ANSS Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.98. In addition, Ansys Inc saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Dorchak Glenda, who sale 200 shares at the price of $300.01 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, Dorchak Glenda now owns 3,230 shares of Ansys Inc, valued at $60,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ansys Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on Ansys Inc (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 908.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ansys Inc (ANSS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.