Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANVS is 16.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ANVS was 354.92K shares.

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has jumped by 19.12 compared to previous close of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Malvern, Pa., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today provided corporate updates and first quarter 2025 financial results.

ANVS’s Market Performance

ANVS’s stock has risen by 13.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.77% and a quarterly rise of 39.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.82% for Annovis Bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.56% for ANVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANVS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANVS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ANVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ANVS, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

ANVS Trading at 49.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +65.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANVS rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, Annovis Bio Inc saw -51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANVS

The total capital return value is set at -0.78. Equity return is now at value -280.78, with -168.22 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.