Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 69.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corona has been recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world for the second consecutive year in Kantar’s BrandZ 2025 Most Valuable Global Brands report, released today. Eight out of the 10 most valuable global beer brands belong to AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), according to the report ranking the top brands in the world. In 2024 AB InBev produced all-time high revenue and 15% Underlying EPS growth. The year marked double-digit growt.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BUD is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on May 29, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stock saw an increase of 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.99% and a quarterly increase of 17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for BUD’s stock, with a 18.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BUD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BUD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

BUD Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.49. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 40.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 7.31, with 2.72 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.