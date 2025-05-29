Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has seen a 7.89% increase in the past week, with a 7.77% gain in the past month, and a 6.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.79% for ANGO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Right Now?

ANGO has 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANGO is 38.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGO on May 29, 2025 was 479.91K shares.

ANGO) stock’s latest price update

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO)’s stock price has plunge by 5.66relation to previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-04-28 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 63.2% in AngioDynamics (ANGO). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on April 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ANGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

ANGO Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Nighan Warren JR, who sale 4,060 shares at the price of $12.31 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, Nighan Warren JR now owns 41,817 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $49,979 using the latest closing price.

Nighan Warren JR, the Officer of Angiodynamic Inc, proposed sale 4,060 shares at $12.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that Nighan Warren JR is holding shares at $49,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -20.46, with -13.57 for asset returns.

Based on Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.