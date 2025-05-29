Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AVXL has 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVXL is 82.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVXL on May 29, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

AVXL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) has increased by 2.85 when compared to last closing price of 7.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Anavex Life Sciences’ OLE study demonstrates that its Alzheimer’s drug works for years beyond the clinical study. The OLE expands efficacy to include patients’ behavioral abilities. The Anavex drug may offer years of extra mental lucidity and greater self-sufficiency among Alzheimer’s patients. The EU’s approval of Blarcamesine could increase Anavex’s market value from $800 million to $8 billion.

AVXL’s Market Performance

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.88% drop in the past month, and a -6.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for AVXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for AVXL’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVXL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AVXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVXL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on December 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVXL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AVXL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AVXL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

AVXL Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVXL rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation saw -29.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVXL starting from Donhauser Peter D.O., who purchase 2,835 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Jun 14 ’24. After this action, Donhauser Peter D.O. now owns 5,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation, valued at $10,319 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVXL

The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -40.13, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.