AnaptysBio Inc’s (ANAB) Stock: A 1.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a -2.02% drop in the past month, and a 22.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for ANAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for ANAB’s stock, with a -9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) Right Now?

ANAB has 36-month beta value of -0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANAB is 26.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 33.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANAB on May 29, 2025 was 722.63K shares.

ANAB) stock’s latest price update

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 20.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review updated data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANAB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ANAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANAB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANAB reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for ANAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

ANAB Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANAB fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, AnaptysBio Inc saw 57.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANAB starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 65,184 shares at the price of $12.92 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 7,860,180 shares of AnaptysBio Inc, valued at $842,060 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the Director of AnaptysBio Inc, purchase 13,268 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 7,873,448 shares at $171,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.9 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnaptysBio Inc stands at -1.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -343.83, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -92.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.