Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TELA Bio Inc (TELA)

The 36-month beta value for TELA is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TELA is 31.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of TELA on May 29, 2025 was 262.10K shares.

TELA) stock’s latest price update

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.48, however, the company has experienced a 4.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

TELA’s Market Performance

TELA’s stock has risen by 4.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.90% and a quarterly drop of -46.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for TELA Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.68% for TELA’s stock, with a -41.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TELA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TELA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TELA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for TELA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

TELA Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +47.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELA rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1330. In addition, TELA Bio Inc saw -53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELA starting from Cuca Roberto, who purchase 64,444 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Oct 24 ’24. After this action, Cuca Roberto now owns 155,388 shares of TELA Bio Inc, valued at $144,999 using the latest closing price.

Talmo Paul, the Chief Technology Officer of TELA Bio Inc, purchase 22,222 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24 ’24, which means that Talmo Paul is holding 91,082 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELA Bio Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.65. Equity return is now at value -267.29, with -58.28 for asset returns.

Based on TELA Bio Inc (TELA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -31.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

Conclusion

In summary, TELA Bio Inc (TELA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.