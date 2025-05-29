Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SCWorx Corp (WORX)

The public float for WORX is 3.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on May 29, 2025 was 5.05M shares.

WORX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) has increased by 8.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-12 that New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCWorx Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), reminds its stockholders that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held 9:00 AM EST on December 23, 2024, at the Regus Conference Room at 35 Village Rd, Suite 100, Middleton, MA 01949, as per the Proxy Material mailed to shareholders on December 6, 2024.

WORX’s Market Performance

SCWorx Corp (WORX) has experienced a 40.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.20% rise in the past month, and a -36.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.94% for WORX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for WORX’s stock, with a -49.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WORX Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.18%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +30.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5351. In addition, SCWorx Corp saw -65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -30.84, with -21.24 for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -27.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, SCWorx Corp (WORX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.