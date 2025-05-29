Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is above average at 24.42x. The 36-month beta value for QSR is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QSR is 322.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on May 29, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has jumped by 0.28 compared to previous close of 71.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-28 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2025) – Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) (“Happy Belly” or the “Company”), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the signing of its second franchise agreement in Atlantic Canada, its first for the province of Nova Scotia, to be located in the city of Halifax. This will be Heal’s 52nd franchise agreement with entry into what will be our fifth operating province for the brand, sixth province overall for Happy Belly.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR’s stock has risen by 1.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.88% and a quarterly rise of 12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Restaurant Brands International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for QSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

QSR Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.64. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Friesner Jacqueline, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $70.08 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Friesner Jacqueline now owns 182,897 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $4,905,845 using the latest closing price.

JACQUELINE FRIESNER, the Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc, proposed sale 70,000 shares at $70.08 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that JACQUELINE FRIESNER is holding shares at $4,905,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 31.29, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.