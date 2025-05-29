Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ready Capital Corp (RC)

The 36-month beta value for RC is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RC is 168.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RC on May 29, 2025 was 3.22M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that holders of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) common stock as of the record date of the May 2023 merger between Broadmark and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Merger”), have until July 28, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Broadmark class action lawsuit. Captioned Grant v. Broadmark Realty Capital, No. 25-cv-01013 (W.D. Wash.), the Broadmark class action lawsuit charges Broadmark, Ready Capital, certain of Broadmark’s and Ready Capital’s top executives and directors, and Ready Capital’s external asset manager with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

RC’s Market Performance

Ready Capital Corp (RC) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.13% decline in the past month and a -37.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for RC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for RC’s stock, with a -34.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

RC Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -37.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Ahlborn Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.04 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Ahlborn Andrew now owns 310,808 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $50,395 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 118,106 shares at $25,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at -0.84. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -12.42, with -2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.