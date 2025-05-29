Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lithium Argentina AG (LAR)

The 36-month beta value for LAR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAR is 133.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.72% of that float. The average trading volume of LAR on May 29, 2025 was 875.09K shares.

LAR) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Lithium America’s price-to-book ratio is 0.36x, indicating deep undervaluation. The sell-off may have been partly justified due to the lithium ups and downs, but not entirely. The company has the potential to increase production from 40,000 to 200,000 tonnes of lithium per year. 2025’s production is expected to grow by 18% to 37% YoY. The company recently moved its headquarters from Canada to Switzerland in January, signaling better international positioning.

LAR’s Market Performance

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) has seen a -6.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.04% decline in the past month and a -23.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for LAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.90% for LAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAR

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LAR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to LAR, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LAR Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAR fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9755. In addition, Lithium Argentina AG saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAR

The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -1.49, with -1.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Argentina AG (LAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 27.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 24.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.