Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

The 36-month beta value for CRSP is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRSP is 82.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on May 29, 2025 was 2.01M shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 37.57, however, the company has experienced a -5.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has experienced a -5.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month, and a -16.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for CRSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $99 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

CRSP Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.05. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 10,031 shares at the price of $41.23 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 195,085 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $413,578 using the latest closing price.

Bruno Julianne, the Chief Operating Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 1,714 shares at $41.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Bruno Julianne is holding 10,544 shares at $70,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.13 for the present operating margin

-2.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.23. Equity return is now at value -19.71, with -16.75 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -447.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.64.

Conclusion

In summary, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.