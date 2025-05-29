Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)

The 36-month beta value for CLYM is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLYM is 58.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CLYM on May 29, 2025 was 162.69K shares.

Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM)’s stock price has soared by 6.84 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company has granted an inducement equity award to a new employee, pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CLYM’s Market Performance

CLYM’s stock has risen by 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.63% and a quarterly drop of -15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Climb Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for CLYM’s stock, with a -59.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLYM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CLYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLYM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLYM reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLYM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

CLYM Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLYM rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2300. In addition, Climb Bio Inc saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLYM starting from Pimblett Emily, who sale 1,199 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, Pimblett Emily now owns 15,130 shares of Climb Bio Inc, valued at $1,571 using the latest closing price.

Pimblett Emily, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Climb Bio Inc, sale 1,235 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that Pimblett Emily is holding 11,329 shares at $2,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLYM

The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -62.04, with -59.97 for asset returns.

Based on Climb Bio Inc (CLYM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -29.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -30.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.