Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) is above average at 16.78x. The 36-month beta value for LNG is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LNG is 219.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on May 29, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

LNG stock's latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 233.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that LNG signs long-term gas supply deal with Canadian Natural, tied to a positive final investment decision for the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project.

LNG’s Market Performance

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) has seen a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.44% decline in the past month and a 4.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for LNG’s stock, with a 8.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $260 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

LNG Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.13. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BOTTA G ANDREA, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $219.51 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, BOTTA G ANDREA now owns 33,934 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc, valued at $1,975,591 using the latest closing price.

Feygin Anatol, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Cheniere Energy Inc, sale 23,478 shares at $216.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Feygin Anatol is holding 189,003 shares at $5,081,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 63.13, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.