Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO)

The 36-month beta value for CERO is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CERO is 5.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.96% of that float. The average trading volume of CERO on May 29, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

CERO) stock’s latest price update

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires minimum stockholders’ equity of $2.5 million (the “Equity Rule”)

CERO’s Market Performance

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) has experienced a -17.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.98% drop in the past month, and a -69.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for CERO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.74% for CERO’s stock, with a -92.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CERO Trading at -34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -49.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERO fell by -17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6479. In addition, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -91.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERO starting from YK Bioventures Opportunities G, who sale 2,998,908 shares at the price of $0.06 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, YK Bioventures Opportunities G now owns 13,005,169 shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $179,934 using the latest closing price.

YK Bioventures Opportunities G, the 10% Owner of CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 1,614,541 shares at $0.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that YK Bioventures Opportunities G is holding 16,004,077 shares at $113,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.27 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at -11.95. The total capital return value is set at -125.55. Equity return is now at value -4090.08, with -114.10 for asset returns.

Based on CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1723.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.