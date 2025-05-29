Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL)

The 36-month beta value for CRDL is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRDL is 78.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on May 29, 2025 was 188.45K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) has increased by 10.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-27 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2025) – Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) (“Cardiol” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that the Company’s virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) will be webcast on May 28, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Cardiol Therapeutics’ 2025 AGM When: May 28, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

CRDL’s Market Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has experienced a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.52% rise in the past month, and a 8.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.88% for CRDL’s stock, with a -14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDL stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CRDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDL in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $7 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CRDL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CRDL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

CRDL Trading at 21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1240. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -1.05. Equity return is now at value -190.61, with -126.69 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -158.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -29.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.