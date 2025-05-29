Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK) is above average at 4.35x. The 36-month beta value for BSLK is also noteworthy at 0.18.

The public float for BSLK is 0.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of BSLK on May 29, 2025 was 31.63K shares.

BSLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BSLK) has dropped by -24.53 compared to previous close of 2.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -54.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biobased–Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (“Bolt,” “Bolt Projects” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BSLK), which develops and produces innovative biomaterials for the beauty and personal care industry, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a business update. “We saw strong repeat order volume from existing customers coupled with continued growth in our sales pipeline. This combination will aid us in achieving our goal of becoming.

BSLK’s Market Performance

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has seen a -54.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -58.78% decline in the past month and a -69.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for BSLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.68% for BSLK’s stock, with a -86.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSLK Trading at -60.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares sank -57.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSLK fell by -54.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc saw -76.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSLK starting from Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $5.26 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC now owns 417,089 shares of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, valued at $6,836 using the latest closing price.

Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC, the 10% Owner of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc, sale 685 shares at $5.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC is holding 418,389 shares at $3,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.25 for the present operating margin

-0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc stands at -0.59. The total capital return value is set at -5.11. Equity return is now at value 199.77, with -72.07 for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -63.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 83.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.