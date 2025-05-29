Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is above average at 12.59x. The 36-month beta value for BIIB is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BIIB is 146.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of BIIB on May 29, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

BIIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has decreased by -0.67 when compared to last closing price of 128.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Collaboration leverages City Therapeutics’ next-generation RNAi engineering technologies and Biogen’s extensive drug development expertise Collaboration leverages City Therapeutics’ next-generation RNAi engineering technologies and Biogen’s extensive drug development expertise

BIIB’s Market Performance

BIIB’s stock has fallen by -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly drop of -9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Biogen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for BIIB’s stock, with a -18.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $118 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BIIB, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

BIIB Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.50. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Singhal Priya, who sale 3,806 shares at the price of $126.25 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Singhal Priya now owns 5,427 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $480,508 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.19, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Biogen Inc (BIIB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.