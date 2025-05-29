Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN)

The 36-month beta value for ALZN is also noteworthy at -0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALZN is 0.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ALZN on May 29, 2025 was 131.06K shares.

The stock price of Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has jumped by 79.07 compared to previous close of 3.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Topline data expected by year end Head-to-head studies of AL001 versus a marketed lithium carbonate product will be conducted for comparisons of lithium blood and brain/brain-structure pharmacokinetics in healthy subjects ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder (“BD”), major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced the dosing of the first patient of its first Phase II clinical study of AL001, in healthy human subjects. This study follows the successful development of a novel head coil by Tesla Dynamic Coils BV, a key component of the clinical trial.

ALZN’s Market Performance

ALZN’s stock has risen by 68.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly drop of -21.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.75% for Alzamend Neuro Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.47% for ALZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN rose by +81.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc saw -43.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who sale 1,213 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 8,260 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc, valued at $6,138 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Director of Alzamend Neuro Inc, sale 11 shares at $5.28 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 1,843 shares at $58 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.29 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alzamend Neuro Inc stands at -55.54. The total capital return value is set at -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1092.96, with -168.13 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.