An In-Depth Look at Vermilion Energy Inc’s (VET) Stock Performance

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month and a -22.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for VET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for VET stock, with a simple moving average of -26.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VET is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VET is 152.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VET on May 29, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 6.56. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that VET mentions that proceeds from the asset sale are intended to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve its financial position.

VET Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -30.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.19, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 761.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.