An In-Depth Look at Qiagen NV’s (QGEN) Stock Performance

The stock of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a 4.50% gain in the past month, and a 13.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for QGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32x compared to its average ratio. QGEN has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QGEN is 215.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on May 29, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.21 in relation to previous closing price of 43.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that QGEN teams up with ID Solutions to boost QIAcuity’s reach in oncology dPCR assays, aiming to strengthen its cancer research leadership.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QGEN reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for QGEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QGEN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

QGEN Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.56. In addition, Qiagen NV saw -0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QGEN starting from Sackers Roland, who proposed sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.00 back on Sep 11 ’24. After this action, Sackers Roland now owns shares of Qiagen NV, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen NV stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.67, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen NV (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 368.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.