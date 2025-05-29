An In-Depth Look at Innovative Eyewear Inc’s (LUCY) Stock Performance

In the past week, LUCY stock has gone up by 7.83%, with a monthly gain of 52.26% and a quarterly plunge of -27.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Innovative Eyewear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.96% for LUCY’s stock, with a -40.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LUCY is also noteworthy at 3.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LUCY is 1.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 70.60% of that float. The average trading volume of LUCY on May 29, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

LUCY) stock’s latest price update

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.32 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Revenue and gross margins improvements MIAMI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Eyewear Inc., (NASDAQ: LUCY, LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, today announced its Q1 2025 Unaudited financial results. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $454,501 an increase of 19% from revenue of $383,471 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

LUCY Trading at 24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +60.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCY rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Innovative Eyewear Inc saw -38.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUCY starting from Abondano Joaquin, who proposed sale 1,264 shares at the price of $2.96 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Abondano Joaquin now owns shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc, valued at $3,735 using the latest closing price.

Gayle Oswald, the Officer of Innovative Eyewear Inc, proposed sale 3,579 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10 ’25, which means that Gayle Oswald is holding shares at $9,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.66 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Eyewear Inc stands at -3.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -132.93, with -118.77 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.