An In-Depth Look at Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s (AACT) Stock Performance

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has seen a 0.13% increase in the past week, with a 0.22% gain in the past month, and a 2.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.13% for AACT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for AACT’s stock, with a 2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT) is 31.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AACT is -0.01.

The public float for AACT is 46.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AACT’s average trading volume was 998.30K shares.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT)'s stock price has plunge by -0.04relation to previous closing price of 11.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AACT Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACT rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation II saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACT

The total capital return value is set at 15.09. Equity return is now at value 4.34, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.