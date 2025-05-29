An In-Depth Look at AMGEN Inc’s (AMGN) Stock Performance

The stock of AMGEN Inc (AMGN) has seen a 1.23% increase in the past week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month, and a -9.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for AMGN’s stock, with a -6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 25.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AMGN is 536.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AMGN’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s stock price has plunge by -0.38relation to previous closing price of 279.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $288 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $305. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $256 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AMGN Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.77. In addition, AMGEN Inc saw 6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Busch Matthew C., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $279.69 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Busch Matthew C. now owns 4,034 shares of AMGEN Inc, valued at $279,690 using the latest closing price.

Busch Matthew C., the Officer of AMGEN Inc, proposed sale 1,000 shares at $281.44 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Busch Matthew C. is holding shares at $281,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 105.67, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMGEN Inc (AMGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.