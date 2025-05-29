AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) has increased by 51.53 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD” or the “Group”), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (“TGE”), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announce that as a global owner of fashion magazines published under “L’OFFICIEL AMTD” and its associated brands, another successful action has been won against Luxury Village LLC and its director Dimitri Vorontsov for infringing and improper conduct. We had previously obtained a Hong Kong court order pro.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HKD is at 2.00.

The public float for HKD is 27.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for HKD on May 29, 2025 was 150.34K shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has seen a 43.97% increase for the week, with a 39.44% rise in the past month and a 18.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for AMTD Digital Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.40% for HKD’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKD Trading at 41.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +44.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1469. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc ADR saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at 1.9. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Based on AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 13.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.