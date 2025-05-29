Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPL is 70.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of AMPL was 1.31M shares.

AMPL) stock’s latest price update

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 12.64, however, the company has experienced a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s largest venture capital firms focused exclusively on gaming, today announced its lead investment in Amplitude Studios’ €12M Series A, the award-winning team behind the critically acclaimed ENDLESS universe.

AMPL’s Market Performance

AMPL’s stock has risen by 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.70% and a quarterly drop of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Amplitude Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.86% for AMPL’s stock, with a 22.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 20th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

AMPL Trading at 22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Amplitude Inc saw 19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 87,654 shares of Amplitude Inc, valued at $41,306 using the latest closing price.

CATHERINE JEN WONG, the Officer of Amplitude Inc, proposed sale 3,515 shares at $12.19 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that CATHERINE JEN WONG is holding shares at $42,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.36. Equity return is now at value -32.87, with -21.52 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -101.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.