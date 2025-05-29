Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPG is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPG on May 29, 2025 was 306.21K shares.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMPG’s Market Performance

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has seen a 7.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.48% gain in the past month and a 35.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for AMPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for AMPG’s stock, with a 49.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPG Trading at 33.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Amplitech Group Inc saw -54.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPG starting from Mazziota Daniel Richard, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Apr 08 ’25. After this action, Mazziota Daniel Richard now owns 240,743 shares of Amplitech Group Inc, valued at $6,950 using the latest closing price.

Maqbool Fawad, the Chairman, CEO of Amplitech Group Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that Maqbool Fawad is holding 2,663,364 shares at $5,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitech Group Inc stands at -0.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -29.09, with -24.45 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.