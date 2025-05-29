Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is 7.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPY is 36.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AMPY’s average trading volume was 887.33K shares.

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 28th at the Four Seasons in New Orleans, LA.

AMPY’s Market Performance

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) has experienced a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month, and a -43.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for AMPY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of -48.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $11 based on the research report published on May 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AMPY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp saw -54.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Adams Deborah G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Adams Deborah G now owns 61,961 shares of Amplify Energy Corp, valued at $41,400 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Todd R, the Director of Amplify Energy Corp, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Snyder Todd R is holding 108,416 shares at $95,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 3.93, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 71.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.