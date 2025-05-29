American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHR is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AHR is 157.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On May 29, 2025, AHR’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

AHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 34.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer and President Danny Prosky, Chief Financial Officer Brian S.

AHR’s Market Performance

AHR’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.88% and a quarterly rise of 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for American Healthcare REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for AHR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AHR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $37 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for AHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AHR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

AHR Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHR fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, American Healthcare REIT Inc saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHR starting from Hanson Jeffrey T, who sale 1 shares at the price of $15.57 back on Aug 05 ’24. After this action, Hanson Jeffrey T now owns 35,156 shares of American Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $16 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.93, with -0.89 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 315.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.