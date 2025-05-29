The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 102.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://247wallst.com reported 2025-05-28 that While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960, reaching 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67. Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62x compared to its average ratio. AEP has 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AEP is 532.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on May 29, 2025 was 4.30M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stock saw a decrease of -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $104, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AEP, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.97. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Lies Quinton S, who sale 10,141 shares at the price of $102.68 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Lies Quinton S now owns 9,658 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc, valued at $1,041,278 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.