Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR) Stock Records 7.89% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR) has seen a -15.55% decrease in the past week, with a -20.31% drop in the past month, and a 7.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for AMBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.24% for AMBR’s stock, with a 18.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: AMBR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBR is 7.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBR on May 29, 2025 was 109.36K shares.

AMBR) stock’s latest price update

Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: AMBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.00 compared to its previous closing price of 9.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Amber International Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AMBR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Terence Li – Chief Strategy Officer Wayne Huo – Chief Executive Officer Josephine Ngai – Chief Financial Officer Steve Zhang – Head of Capital Market MIA – AgentFi Ambassador Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Edward Engle – Compass Point Operator Good morning. Welcome to Amber International Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Financial Results.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBR

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBR, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

AMBR Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBR fell by -15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR saw -12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR stands at -0.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.08. Equity return is now at value -95.79, with -22.52 for asset returns.

Based on Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amber International Holding Ltd. ADR (AMBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.