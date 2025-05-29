Alumis Inc (ALMS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALMS is 67.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALMS on May 29, 2025 was 894.67K shares.

The stock of Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) has decreased by -11.46 when compared to last closing price of 4.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has completed its merger with ACELYRIN, Inc. Each ACELYRIN stockholder will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each share of ACELYRIN common stock owned.

ALMS’s Market Performance

Alumis Inc (ALMS) has experienced a -19.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.37% drop in the past month, and a -13.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for ALMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.36% for ALMS’s stock, with a -52.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALMS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ALMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALMS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $32 based on the research report published on January 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALMS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ALMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALMS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

ALMS Trading at -26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALMS fell by -19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Alumis Inc saw -49.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALMS starting from Tananbaum James B., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.62 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Tananbaum James B. now owns 4,227,670 shares of Alumis Inc, valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Tananbaum James B., the Director of Alumis Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Tananbaum James B. is holding 4,247,670 shares at $86,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.76 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alumis Inc stands at -18.16. The total capital return value is set at -1.77. Equity return is now at value -247.05, with -156.54 for asset returns.

Based on Alumis Inc (ALMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -297.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alumis Inc (ALMS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.