Altimmune Inc (ALT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALT is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALT is 80.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.25% of that float. On May 29, 2025, ALT’s average trading volume was 2.56M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALT’s Market Performance

Altimmune Inc (ALT) has seen a -6.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.50% gain in the past month and a -7.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for ALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for ALT’s stock, with a -16.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Altimmune Inc saw -23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Sohn Catherine A., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Sohn Catherine A. now owns 1,000 shares of Altimmune Inc, valued at $5,784 using the latest closing price.

WEAVER GREGORY L, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that WEAVER GREGORY L is holding 10,000 shares at $51,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4909.65 for the present operating margin

-2.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altimmune Inc stands at -4512.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -57.28, with -52.22 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -94.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19808.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altimmune Inc (ALT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.