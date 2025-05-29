Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) has seen a -7.75% decrease in the past week, with a 4.62% gain in the past month, and a -16.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for ALTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for ALTG’s stock, with a -22.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALTG is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALTG is 20.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume for ALTG on May 29, 2025 was 228.11K shares.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 5.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ALTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALTG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALTG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ALTG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALTG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ALTG Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTG fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Alta Equipment Group Inc saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTG starting from Brubaker Craig, who sale 5,294 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Brubaker Craig now owns 98,640 shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc, valued at $26,471 using the latest closing price.

Voss Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Alta Equipment Group Inc, sale 11,311 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02 ’24, which means that Voss Capital, LP is holding 963,689 shares at $71,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alta Equipment Group Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -73.72, with -4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 159.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.