Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLE is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALLE is 85.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLE on May 29, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

ALLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) has plunged by -0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 144.53, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLE’s Market Performance

Allegion plc (ALLE) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.25% gain in the past month and a 10.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for ALLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for ALLE’s stock, with a 5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALLE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALLE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $137 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLE reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for ALLE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 04th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALLE, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

ALLE Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLE fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.98. In addition, Allegion plc saw 9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLE starting from Wenos Vincent, who sale 961 shares at the price of $141.88 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Wenos Vincent now owns 10,434 shares of Allegion plc, valued at $136,342 using the latest closing price.

Vincent Wenos, the Officer of Allegion plc, proposed sale 961 shares at $141.87 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Vincent Wenos is holding shares at $136,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegion plc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 42.05, with 14.05 for asset returns.

Based on Allegion plc (ALLE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 916.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegion plc (ALLE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.