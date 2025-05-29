Alkermes plc (ALKS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 29.90, but the company has seen a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-02 that ALKS’ earnings and revenues lag first-quarter 2025 estimates. Sales of proprietary products surpass management’s expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALKS is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALKS is 161.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALKS on May 29, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a -5.59% decrease in the past week, with a 7.13% rise in the past month, and a -14.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

ALKS Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.60. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Parisi Samuel Joseph, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Parisi Samuel Joseph now owns 7,717 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $65,892 using the latest closing price.

Parisi Samuel Joseph, the VP, Finance (Interim PAO) of Alkermes plc, sale 3,743 shares at $35.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Parisi Samuel Joseph is holding 7,717 shares at $131,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 25.71, with 16.91 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 494.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.