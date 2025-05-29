Alector Inc (ALEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC)’s stock price has soared by 12.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that Topline data from pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial of latozinemab in FTD-GRN on track for Q4 2025 Completed enrollment in PROGRESS-AD Phase 2 clinical trial of AL101 in early Alzheimer’s disease Continuing to pursue Alector Brain Carrier programs, including the company’s anti-amyloid beta antibody and its GCase enzyme replacement therapy Extending runway into the second half of 2027, with $354.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results and recent portfolio and business updates.

Is It Worth Investing in Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) Right Now?

ALEC has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ALEC is 75.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALEC on May 29, 2025 was 955.67K shares.

ALEC’s Market Performance

ALEC stock saw an increase of 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.41% and a quarterly increase of -17.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.17% for Alector Inc (ALEC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.41% for ALEC’s stock, with a -50.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALEC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ALEC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALEC, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

ALEC Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +25.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1992. In addition, Alector Inc saw -24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Kenkare-Mitra Sara, who sale 29,073 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Kenkare-Mitra Sara now owns 536,142 shares of Alector Inc, valued at $42,662 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Arnon, the Chief Executive Officer of Alector Inc, sale 40,330 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Rosenthal Arnon is holding 2,466,744 shares at $59,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc stands at -1.4. The total capital return value is set at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -90.26, with -23.65 for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -136.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alector Inc (ALEC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.