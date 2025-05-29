Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75x compared to its average ratio. ALK has 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALK is 120.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on May 29, 2025 was 3.89M shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.64relation to previous closing price of 52.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $51.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK’s stock has fallen by -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.99% and a quarterly drop of -28.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Alaska Air Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for ALK’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $62 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ALK Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from HARRISON ANDREW R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $53.51 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, HARRISON ANDREW R now owns 26,530 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc, valued at $401,330 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.08 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.